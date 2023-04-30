210 migrant bodies recovered in Tunisian coast under two weeks

Tunisia’s coast guard says it has recovered approximately 210 bodies of migrants washed up on the North African country’s central coastline in less than two weeks, despite an ongoing increase in migration. Preliminary examinations of the bodies revealed that the migrants were from Sub-Saharan Africa. The number of recovered bodies was announced on Friday. According to prosecutor Faouzi Masmoudi, who oversees migration issues, of the 210 dead migrants discovered over 10 days beginning on April 18, about 70 were recovered from the beaches of eastern Sfax, the neighbouring Kerkennah islands, and Mahdia.

He added that these three areas are the starting points for most attempts to migrate to the Italian coast, including the remote island of Lampedusa. The growing number of dead migrants has overburdened the Habib Bourguiba hospital mortuary in Sfax, which has a capacity of 30 to 40 bodies. To relieve the strain on hospitals, local authorities are working to expedite the burial of victims following DNA tests and possible identification by relatives, according to Masmoudi.