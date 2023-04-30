Delhi Police arrested for taking bribe

The CBI arrested an assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police on Sunday for allegedly accepting a bribe from a person in the Inderpur area on behalf of an inspector assigned to the Rajouri Garden police station. According to them, Trilochan Dutt, the ASI, was arrested while accepting the bribe. According to officials, the CBI had filed a FIR against Inspector Narendra Kumar Pahalwan of the Special Staff, Rajouri Garden police station, and unidentified others for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000 from JJ Colony resident Parmeet Singh.

According to the FIR, Singh approached the CBI after the police discovered some people playing “satta” (betting) in a jhuggi in front of his house. Pahalwan allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 and an agreement to transfer the jhuggi into his name in exchange for not filing Arms Act and MCOCA charges against Singh. The CBI conducted a trap operation after conducting necessary verification with an independent witness and a concealed recorder. According to officials, the agency arrested ASI Dutt while he was receiving a bribe payment on behalf of Pahalwan. According to them, the CBI also searched both of the accused’s homes.