Manama: Bahrain has announced Labour Day holiday. Monday, May 1 will be a public holiday in the country.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular for this. According to the circular, ministries and all other public institutions will close on Monday, May 1 2023, marking Labour Day.