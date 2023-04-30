Rajnath Singh will visit Maldives to strengthen defence ties

India’s Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, is scheduled to visit the Maldives beginning Monday to strengthen bilateral defence ties. The Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) have maintained close defence relations, with the Indian Navy and MNDF participating in maritime information sharing, maritime domain awareness, and capacity-building initiatives. Singh will meet with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi and other high-level officials during his visit to discuss bilateral defence cooperation. The two countries are expected to review current defence projects and look into new areas of collaboration.

In 2021, India and the Maldives agreed to build a coast guard harbour for maritime security. The harbour will be built at the naval base of Uthuru Thila Falhu, and the Indian side has already submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on its construction. India has also helped the Maldives National Defence Force Coast Guard Fleet with maintenance and repairs.