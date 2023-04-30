Violence prompts night time curfew in Manipur

The situation in Manipur’s troubled Churachandpur district remained tense on Saturday, with miscreants torching a government building. The district administration imposed a night curfew in the mountainous district on Saturday, after agitators set fire to an open gym, chairs, and other materials on Thursday night.

According to police, some incidents of violence have been reported in the tribal-dominated Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts since Friday night. The incidents of violence occurred after tribals renewed their protests against the state government’s action against illegal poppy cultivators and the destruction of poppy fields in forest land, particularly in reserve and protected forests in hilly areas.

P Doungel, Director General of Manipur Police, and senior officials visited Churachandpur district on Saturday to assess the situation. According to police, some agitators set fire to the Forest Range Officer’s office building in the Tuibong area around midnight on Friday, and several fire tenders were called in to extinguish the flames.