Advocate Shukkur Offers Rs. 11 Lakh Reward for Evidence of 32 Women’s Conversion and Joining IS in Kerala

The upcoming release of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ has sparked political controversy in Kerala, with a Muslim lawyer from the state offering a reward of Rs 11 lakh for proof of 32 women who allegedly converted and joined the Islamic State (IS). Advocate and actor C Shukkur, known for his role as a lawyer in the movie ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu,’ and for remarrying his wife under the Special Marriage Act for their daughters’ financial security, emphasized that there was no need to prove the movie’s claim of 32,000 women converting to Islam and joining the IS.

According to Shukkur, ‘just 32 is enough.’ The movie, directed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, is set to release in cinemas on May 5. It claims to reveal the truth behind the disappearance of ‘approximately 32,000 women’ in Kerala and alleges that they converted and were deployed in terror missions worldwide. The ruling CPI(M) and opposition Congress in Kerala have denounced the film, calling it false and aimed at spreading hate propaganda against the state.

Shukkur has offered the reward on Facebook, stating, ‘I am offering 11 lakh rupees to those who publish information such as names and addresses of women who were converted to Islam and become members of the Islamic State by Muslim youth of Kerala.’ He argued that blaming a community and a state without any evidence was unjustified and that the ‘love jihad’ case had been dismissed by the High Court. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticized the film for promoting religious extremism and creating communal polarization.

The BJP has questioned the ruling CPI(M) and Congress’s stand on freedom of expression, arguing that claims of religious terrorism in Kerala cannot be interpreted as hate propaganda against the state. The CPI(M) and Congress had previously expressed concern about the movie’s attempt to create communal divisions in society.