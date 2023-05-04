India falls to 161 position in World Press Freedom Index

In the World Press Freedom Index-2023, India is ranked 161 out of 180 countries. India has dropped in the rankings for the second year in a row. According to a survey by worldwide media watchdog Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) alias Reporters Without Borders, India has dropped 11 points this year in the index. According to the report, the situation in three nations, including India and Tajikistan, has deteriorated from “problematic” to “very bad.”

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) reviewed the situation of freedom in media countries in its annual report. India was ranked 150 on the press freedom rating in 2021, down from 142 in 2015. The report also stated that violence against journalists, the politically partisan media and the concentration of media ownership all demonstrate that press freedom is in crisis in the world’s largest democracy. The RSF released the report on Wednesday with details of media freedom collected from across 180 countries. Pakistan is ranked at 150, seven points up, while Nepal is at 95. Sri Lanka is up 11 points at 135, while Myanmar at 173 has moved 3 points higher. The report has stated that the Indian media landscape is like India itself–huge and densely populated–and has more than 1,00,000 newspapers including 36,000 weeklies, and 380 TV channels.