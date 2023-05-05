Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Keralite wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat living in the UAE has won Dh15 million in the latest draw of Big Ticket Abu Dhabi. Pradeep Kumar, from Kerala won the fortune with ticket number 048514 which he purchased on April 13. Pradeep Kumar will be sharing the prize money with his two childhood friends, who pitched in for the ticket.

‘I bought the ticket from the in-store counter at the Abu Dhabi airport while flying to Mumbai and then onwards to Thiruvananthapuram, and my return ticket was from Chennai. I took these two-stop connecting flights considering cheaper airfares. I have been trying my luck every two to three months. I have been purchasing either alone or with my friends. I will be sharing the prize with two of my friends Robinson and Dr Haneefa. We are all childhood friends from Thiruvananthapuram,’ said Pradeep Kumar.

Kumar living in the UAE since 1986 has been working as a control room operator at an offshore company. He had won Dh100,000 in 1996. ‘I once hit the top prize of Dh100,000 way back in 1996. Back then that was the only first-place raffle draw prize available, and tickets used to cost Dh100. I felt I had the luck of the green and continued buying tickets,’ said Kumar.

Ruwan Chathuranga from Sri Lanka won the second prize of Dh100,000 with his ticket number: 037136. Purvi Patni who is from India, won Dh90,000 third prize with the ticket number 191196. Another Indian Farook Vettikkattu Valappil with the ticket number 100341 won the fourth prize worth Dh80,000.

For the first time, Big Ticket is giving away 100 prizes to 100 lucky winners this month. Raffle draw series 252, to be held on June 3, will be for a grand prize of Dh20 million. Until May 31, tickets can be purchased online through the Big Ticket website www.bigticket.ae, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.