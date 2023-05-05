Breakthrough brain surgery conducted by American surgeons on a newborn while it was still in the womb

A team of American surgeons has made a significant breakthrough by conducting brain surgery on a newborn fetus while still inside the womb to address a rare blood artery abnormality inside the brain. According to a report by CNN, the operation was carried out at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital to treat the “Venus of Galen malformation,” a rare brain disorder.

The Venus of Galen malformation occurs when the blood vessel that carries blood from the brain to the heart does not develop correctly. As a result, there is an excess of blood flowing through the veins and heart, which can cause stress and potentially lead to a chain reaction of health problems. According to Dr. Darren Orbach, a radiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital and an expert in treating VOGM, the two main challenges are “tremendous brain injuries and immediate heart failure after birth.”

Dr. Orbach explained that newborns with this condition are usually treated using a catheter to insert small coils that help reduce blood flow, but the treatment is often administered too late. He added that despite advancements in care, around 50 to 60 percent of babies with this condition will become very sick immediately, and there is a 40 percent mortality rate. Furthermore, half of the infants that survive will experience severe neurological and cognitive problems.

According to a report by CBS News, doctors discovered Baby Denver’s rare blood vessel abnormality during a routine ultrasound when she was still developing inside her mother’s womb. Heart failure or brain injury is common in these babies, and they often do not survive. Denver’s heart was compromised, and the abnormality had grown to a potentially dangerous size.

The team from Boston Children’s and the Brigham was able to treat Denver’s malformation while she was still inside the womb at 34 weeks of pregnancy. They used ultrasound guidance, an amniocentesis-style needle, and tiny coils inserted into the abnormal blood vessels to stop blood flow.

A Venus of Galen malformation is an uncommon blood vessel abnormality that can occur inside the brain, according to Boston Children’s Hospital. In VOGM, abnormally shaped arteries in the brain connect with veins directly rather than through capillaries, which aids in slowing blood flow. This increased pressure in the veins can lead to multiple issues.