CAPF and NDRF menus to feature millets-based dishes

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have made a significant decision to include 30% millets in their meal menus. The announcement was made by the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday. The decision was made as per the directive of Union Home Minister Amit Shah after a detailed discussion with all the forces. This move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to observe the International Year of Millets-2023.

Millets are known for their energy density, drought resistance, and lower water requirements. They can be grown with ease in arid soils and hilly terrain and are less susceptible to pests. Furthermore, millets are gluten-free, low in Glycemic Index (GI), and rich in dietary fibre, micronutrients, including calcium, iron, phosphorus, and phytochemicals, making them a perfect fit for the nutritional profile of a soldier’s diet.

Recognizing the importance of millets in creating domestic and global demand and providing nutritious food, the United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The Home Ministry has asked all forces to introduce a millets-based menu, and the forces have responded positively, eager to incorporate millets into their meals regularly.

Millets will also be extensively used in various functions and events of CAPFs and NDRF. Dedicated counters/corners will be set up to make millets available in Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, grocery shops of the campuses, and ration stores. The forces will also organize training for cooks to prepare millets-based dishes through reputed institutes in this field.

The services of dieticians and expert agencies will be used to generate awareness among the troops and their families for the use of millets. Various events, exhibitions, seminars, webinars, workshops, and symposiums will be conducted on ‘Know Your Millets.’ The International Year of Millets 2023 will provide an opportunity to increase global production, efficient processing, better use of crop rotation, and promote millets as a major component of the food basket. The statement highlights the significance of this move, ‘Millets are good for health and also beneficial for farmers and environment-friendly.’