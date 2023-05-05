CBI looking for Mumbai GST official who fled with Rs 25 lakh bribe money

Dhirendra Kumar, the Superintendent of the Anti-Eviction Wing of the Central GST, and two other people were arrested on Friday by the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) anti-corruption division for fleeing with bribe money totaling Rs 25 lakh.

Mumbai-based Dhirendra Kumar accepted the bribe from a gold dealer who was being held captive. Amrutlal Shankhala and Baban are the other two accused.

All three suspects are being sought by the CBI. The CBI probe, which began approximately 15 days ago, is, however, perceived as a conflict between GST and CBI personnel.

The issue relates to a FIR that businessman Jitendra Lunawat filed on April 20 on behalf of Arpit Jagetia, a close friend of his who was allegedly detained for questioning by Central GST officers.

Dhirendra Kumar is accused of harassing Jagetia for roughly 6 to 7 hours while he was being held in jail and asking for a bribe of Rs 1 crore throughout the investigation.

In the Central GST, Jagetia is being sued for irregularities in transactions between Shree Bullion and a few other companies in the bullion market. Jagetia deals in the sale and purchase of gold.

According to the complainant, on April 20, Dhirendra Kumar ‘forcefully’ arrested Jagetia at Sarafa Bazar in the Kalba Devi region. According to the FIR, Dhirendra Kumar threatened to imprison Jagetia after more than 6 to 7 hours of questioning and demanded that he pay Rs 1 million to avoid going to jail.

On the same day, around 8 p.m., Jagetia allegedly called Lunawat and informed him of the entire episode. In an effort to assist his friend, Lunawat told the official that Rs. 1 crore was too much money and would be difficult to obtain so fast. After much haggling, Lunawat was able to reduce the amount to Rs. 25 lakhs.

Lunawat recorded the entire conversation, which he later used to bolster his allegation.