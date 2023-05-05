Delhi Police detain wrestler Geeta Phogat and husband.

As per Delhi Police sources, Geeta Phogat, India’s first female wrestler to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, was taken into custody at Singhu border along with her husband Pawan Saroha. They were en route to Jantar Mantar to join other wrestlers who have accused BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Saran Singh of sexual harassment.

The protesters have been holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23, demanding the arrest of Singh and his removal from the WFI post. In a tweet, Geeta confirmed their arrest, saying, ‘Me and my husband Pawan Saroha have been arrested by the Delhi Police.’

Sources say that both Geeta and Saroha were detained and taken to Bawana police station. Geeta’s sister, Babita Phogat, who is also a wrestler, expressed her support for the protest on social media, saying that the wrestlers were fighting for their rights. The Delhi Police have not yet released a statement on the matter.