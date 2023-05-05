DRDO scientist arrested for providing information to Pakistani agents 

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended a scientist working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here on Thursday for supplying classified information to a Pakistani agent. According to an ATS official, the scientist allegedly communicated with an agent of a “Pakistan Intelligence Operative” via WhatsApp and video conversations.He went on to say that it was a honeytrap. The culprit, who worked in the foremost defence research institute, was apprehended on Wednesday.

The scientist, while knowing that the official secrets in his hands, if gained by the enemy country, may constitute a threat to the country’s security, transmitted the details to the enemy country,” according to an ATS release. An offence under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been recorded with the ATS’s Kalachowki unit in Mumbai, and an investigation is ongoing, according to the statement.