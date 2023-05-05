Emirates, Etihad Airways launch single booking option for flights

Dubai: Leading air carriers based in the UAE, Emirates and Etihad Airways have announced an interline agreement. Under this new agreement, passengers of each airline can purchase a single ticket to fly into either Dubai or Abu Dhabi, with a seamless return via the other airport. Passengers can now experience more than one destination in the UAE with a single itinerary.

Under this new agreement, passengers who fly to the UAE will have the option to arrive in one emirate and leave from the other. There will be no extra airfare for the service.

The air carrier’s signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this. This move is aimed at increasing tourism in the nation. The signing ceremony took place at the Arabian Travel Market, with representatives from both airlines present. The MoU was signed by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, and Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Airways, in the presence of Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline, and Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad CEO.