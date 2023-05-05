EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for filing applications to opt for a higher pension till June 26, 2023. ‘The EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) has made arrangements for obtaining applications for validation of option/joint option from pensioners/members as per the Supreme Court order on November 4, 2022,’ the labour ministry said in a statement.

Also Read: Emirates, Etihad Airways launch single booking option for flights

EPFO also introduced an online facility for this. More than 12 lakh applications have been received to date. The online facility was to remain available only till May 3, 2023.