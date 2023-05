Threats were made to Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ over calls to his work-related mobile number, and as a result, a FIR was filed in the case, according to the police.

Nandi claimed that he received the threat calls on April 19. Nandi holds portfolios for industrial development, export promotion, non-resident investors, and investment promotion.

On May 3, according to the police, a FIR was filed at the Lucknow Hazratganj Kotwali Police Station.