Follow these tips to sleep better in summer

Several people face sleep problems in summer. Our body temperature drops while sleeping. This is due to the production of the hormone melatonin. But if the temperature of your surroundings is too high, sleep can be greatly affected.

Here Are 5 Tips To Sleep Better In Summer:

Tip 1: Avoid desserts after dinner: Eating food times high in sugar will affect sleep. Foods high in sugar tend to unfavourably impact your insulin levels and will affect your sleep. Desserts like ice cream that are rich in fats also pose a problem. Your body needs time to digest the extra fats and till then the body will not be able to completely rest. Hence, you may struggle to fall asleep or have a disturbed sleep.

Tip 2: Say no to spice: Eating spicy food can also lead to poor sleep. Some spicy foods can actually harm digestive health and can cause problems like acid reflux, bloating, constipation and other serious issues. Spicy food has a heating effect on the body and its consumption should be limited in summer.

Also Read: Know health benefits of eating bitter gourd during pregnancy

Tip 3: Drink chamomile tea, herbal tea or warm milk: Drinking Chamomile tea before going to bed will help to have good sleep. Chamomile is a cooling herb. It helps soothe your body and also calm it down. Herbal tea made of cooling spices such as fennel (saunf), cumin (jeera), jaiphal (nutmeg) and others will also help you sleep better at night.

Tip 4: Eat bananas, nuts and honey: Honey has a natural sugar content that can allow tryptophan and serotonin to enter the brain. This enables the release of chemicals that relax the body. Bananas and nuts contain magnesium, and research suggests that such foods may help relieve anxiety.

Tip 5: Make lifestyle changes as well as dietary ones: Your sleep problems may be caused by general stress, anxiety, or other factors. So only modify your diet and lifestyle. In the summer, you must also keep your external body cool by using clothes as well as coverings made of light, natural fabrics. Avoid taking a cold shower at night.