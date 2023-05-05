Go First, an Indian airline facing financial difficulties suspends the sale of tickets

Go First, an Indian airline that is struggling financially, has informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it has stopped selling tickets until May 15th. The announcement comes after the airline filed for voluntary insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) a few days ago. The DGCA has confirmed that it has reviewed the airline’s response and has ordered it to refund passengers who were impacted by its flight cancellations this week.

In response to the airline’s decision to suspend scheduled operations without prior notice, the DGCA has stated that it is committed to reducing the inconvenience to passengers. Go First has stated that it regrets the cancellations and has cancelled all flights scheduled until May 9th, 2023, due to operational reasons. Passengers who were impacted by these cancellations will receive a full refund issued to their original mode of payment soon.

Go First has communicated that it is working to refund or reschedule passengers who had already booked flights for future dates. The DGCA has acknowledged this and has announced that it will keep monitoring the situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial difficulties for many airlines in India, and Go First is not an exception. Other airlines in the country have also reported losses and have had to take measures to cut costs to stay afloat.

In addition, the lessors of at least 20 aircraft have requested that the DGCA deregister and return them, which is more trouble for the airline, which is strapped for cash. According to the law, the DGCA must deregister an aircraft within five working days once a lessor requests it and publishes the information on its website.