Gulf country scraps visa stickers in passport for 7 countries including India

Riyadh: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Saudi Arabia announced that it has now replaced visa stickers with e-visas for its missions in seven countries. The list of countries includes United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The authority informed that instead of the sticker that is typically placed on an individual’s passport, QR codes are used to read the data.

The new initiative is introduced as part of efforts to automate consular services and develop a mechanism for granting different kinds of visas, including work, residence, and visit visas.