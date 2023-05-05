IndiGo announces flights to Singapore, Bangkok from this Indian city

Bhubaneswar: Low-budget air carrier based in India, IndiGo will operate flight services to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar. The new flight services will start from June 3. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik opened air ticketing to Singapore and Bangkok from Bhubaneswar. The low cost airline has already announced to connect Bhubaneswar with Dubai from May 15.

While the airfare between Bhubaneswar-Dubai is Rs 10,000 (one way), price of a ticket for Bhubaneswar-Singapore route is Rs 7,500 (one way), Bhubaneswar-Bangkok ticket price will also be Rs 7,500 (one way).

The airline said that these additional international routes will not only improve connectivity but also enhance accessibility for passengers flying to and from Bhubaneswar.