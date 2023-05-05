Invoking “The Kerala Story,” PM Modi accused the Cong of sheltering terror

As campaigning heats up for the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi charged the Congress with “sheltering and nurturing terror elements” during a rally in Ballari today, using the film “The Kerala Story.” “The film Kerala Story is based on a terror plot.” It uncovers the terrorists’ design and exposes the awful realities of terrorism. Congress is opposed to the film and supports terrorists. “It has shielded terrorism for the sake of votes,” the Prime Minister stated. Modi went on to say that the Congress’ programme was all about bans and appeasement, whereas the BJP wants Karnataka to be the top state in the country.