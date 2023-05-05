Kerala passengers contribute Rs 2.7 crore to Vande Bharat Express in just 6 days with ticket sales

Kerala’s first Vande Bharat Express has made a great start by earning Rs 2.7 crore in its first six days of operation. The train service has been able to attract 27,000 passengers between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod until May 7, since it started running commercially on April 28. The majority of passengers opted for the executive class of the 1,128-seat train. ‘All tickets till May 14 have been booked,’ according to the Railways. The train collected the most from the trip between Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, which earned Rs 1.17 crore, while the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod trip collected Rs 1.10 crore.

The chair car tariff from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod is Rs 1,590, and the executive class fare is Rs 2,880. There is no dynamic pricing in Vande Bharat trains. However, there is a fare difference between locations in the to-and-fro journey as catering charges differ during day and night on the train. On the return trip (Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram), only tea and dinner are served. The fare changes based on the time of the travel, and while booking tickets, there is a tick box to opt-out of food. The ticket charge will be lower if you choose not to opt for food.

The Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram ticket collection was Rs 19.5 lakh on April 28, Rs 20.30 lakh on April 29, Rs 20.50 lakh on April 30, Rs 20.1 lakh on May 1, Rs 18.2 lakh on May 2, and Rs 18 lakh on May 3. The average daily collection from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod was Rs 18 lakh.