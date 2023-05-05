Madrid Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden enter final

Madrid: In tennis, Indian-Australian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced into the final of Madrid Open in Spain. Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden seeded 7th defeated 8th seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the semi final by ‘5-7, 7-6(3), 10-4’.

Also Read: Strong earthquake of 6.3 magnitude strikes Japan

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will now face Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the final. The Indian-Australian pair are aiming for their third title of the season after Doha open and Indian Wells.