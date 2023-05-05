Responding to EC’s notice over his ‘nalayak’ comment against PM Modi

In response to the Election Commission’s notification regarding his alleged violation of the model code of conduct prior to the Karnataka Assembly Elections, Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge responded on Thursday. After three BJP leaders called Kharge’s ‘nalayak beta’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘abusive,’ the EC suspended him on Wednesday.

Kharge responded by denying all misconduct and declaring that ‘the allegations are completely and wholly unfounded.’ He continued by saying that his words had been misinterpreted.

The ‘nalayak’ remark was made by the Chittapur MLA in response to anything PM Modi had stated to the Banjara community at a roadshow in Kalaburagi.

‘When PM Modi had come to Kalaburgi, he said, Aap sab dariye mat, Banjara community ka ek beta Delhi mein baitha hai (do not be scared, a son from the Banjara community is sitting in Delhi). Aisa nalayak beta baithega toh ghar kaise chalega (if the son is useless, how will the house be run)?’ Priyank Kharge was quoted as saying by PTI.

In response to his remarks, three BJP leaders complained to the Election Commission, which then sent a notice to the Congress MLA. Kharge said in his response to the notice that he wasn’t disparaging the prime minister but rather calling attention to the ‘anti-Banjara Scheduled Caste policies of the Modi-Bommai governments.’ The state’s Scheduled Castes category includes the Banjara community.