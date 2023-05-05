Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended the last trading session of the week lower. The indices were dragged by HDFC twins. The NSE Nifty 50 crashed 186.8 points or 1.02% to settle at 18,069.00. The BSE Sensex tanked 694.96 or 1.13% to end at 61,054.29.

In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty plunged 1,024.25 points or 2.34% to 42,661.2 and Nifty Financial Services declined 455.5 points or 2.34% to 19,023.85. About 1,499 shares advanced, 2,015 declined, and 127 shares remained unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were Titan, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Nestle and Apollo Hospital. The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco and Tata Steel.