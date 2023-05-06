Archery Asia Cup: Indian teams win 14 medals

Tashkent: In archery, India topped the medal tally of Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Tournament held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan with 14 medals. Indian teams won 7 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals in the event.

Indian compound archery team won all the medals in the category. The compound archers made a clean sweep in the men’s and women’s section by winning 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

In the compound women team event, Parneet Kaur, Raginee Markoo and Pragati Defeated Kazakhstan 232- 223 to win gold. In Compound Men team event, team of Amit, Kushal Dalal, and Abhishek Verma beat Hong Kong, 233-226 to lift gold metal. In the Compound Mixed Team event, Parneet Kaur and Abhishek Verma- beat Kazakhstan 157 -145 to finish with gold. In the Compound Women individual event, all three medals were claimed by Indians. Raginee Markoo won gold defeating compatriot Pragati, who won silver. Parneet Kaur won bronze in the category. In Compound Men individual event, all the three medals were won by Indians.

In the Recurve men team event, team of Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Prabhakar Shelke and Jayanta Talukdar defeated China 5-1 to win gold while, Indian women team won Silver. India won silver in the Recurve mixed team event as well. Two other silvers came in Individual recurve men and women category.