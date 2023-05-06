Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Gold price edged lower sharply. Sovereign gold is trading in the Kerala market at Rs 45,200, down by Rs 560 per 8 gram. In the last three days the yellow metal gained sharply and touched a new all-time high.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 61,505 per 10 gram. Silver futures finished at Rs 78,182, up by Rs 144 or 0.18% per kg.

Globally, the yellow metal prices were flat on Friday but are set for their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months. Price of spot gold remained firm at $2,050.63 per ounce, but was up 3% for the week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% to $2,058.50.