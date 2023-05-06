Indian designer to dress Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III

A lady fashion designer from West Bengal’s Hooghly region created a gown for British Queen Camilla and a brooch for King Charles III, and she received a letter from the Royal family thanking her and inviting her to the coronation ceremony on Saturday.Priyanka Mallick, a 29-year-old fashion designer, hopes that the king and queen will wear the brooch and outfit at the coronation, which will take place at Westminster Abbey in London.

Malick lives in Badinan village, around 12 km from Singur railway station in the Hooghly district.Despite receiving an invitation to the coronation ceremony, she will not go because her health will not allow it.”My doctors have advised me not to leave the house because I am ill,” she explained.She may, however, attend the function given by the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Saturday evening.

She had approached Royal family representatives before and stated her desire to make a gown for the Queen. She sent the design, and they liked it, so she received a note of thanks.On the other hand, Mallick claims that no one in the hamlet has congratulated her on her achievement because they are presumably unaware of what it is.Mallick graduated in fashion design from Milan University in Italy via the online way after completing her class XII at Singur Golapmohini Girls HS School. She also earned her master’s degree from there.

“In 2019, I won the International Fashion Designer Marathon in Milan, Italy, Fashion Stylist of the Year in Milan, Italy in 2020, and the Real Super Women Award in India in 2022,” she stated.Mallik stated that her ideas for the coronation special will also be available on the British government website.