Police Arrest 2 Men for Stalking and Harassing Cricketer’s Wife in Delhi

Two men have been arrested by Delhi police for allegedly stalking and harassing the wife of cricketer Nitish Rana. Saachi Marwah was reportedly on her way home from work when she was followed by the men on a two-wheeler who started hitting her car. Ms Marwah managed to capture the act on her phone and posted pictures of the two men on her social media handle. ‘Just a casual day in Delhi. On my way back home from work. These guys randomly started hitting my car!’ she shared on Instagram. The police have identified the accused as Chaitnaya Shivam and Vivek, and they were arrested from their homes.

Ms Marwah had also accused the Delhi police of not registering her complaint initially. ‘The police told me on the phone when I complained, ‘so now that you’ve reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena’ (note the number next time). Aye aye captain, next time I’ll take their phone numbers also!’ she wrote on her Instagram stories. Ms Marwah is an ‘architectural designer’ by profession according to her social media handles and is married to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana, who plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL).