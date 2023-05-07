IRCTC announces new tour package to Kedarnath and Badrinath: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package to Kedarnath and Badrinath from Kolkata. The tour named ‘Do Dham Ex Kolkata’ is under the ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ schemes.

The 7 days and 8 nights air tour package will cost Rs 69,100 for single passenger. For two passengers travelling together, the package will cost Rs 48,800 per person and Rs 46,300 for three people travelling together. For children, a separate charge of Rs 33,400 will have to be paid with the bed and Rs 28,800 without the bed. The cost includes hotel stays, flight tickets, travel insurance, AC bus, sightseeing, breakfast and dinner.

Also Read: Ford recalls more than 2 lakh models of this vehicle due to this issue

This tour package can booked out online by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com or through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.