Release date of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ postponed

Shah Rukh Khan fans will have to wait till September 7 for the release of his second film of the year, “Jawan.” On Saturday, Shah Rukh and the film’s producer, Gauri Khan, announced the new release date on Instagram. “Jawan” was originally planned to debut on June 2. This is Shah Rukh’s first collaboration with filmmaker Atlee, who has directed blockbuster Tamil films such as “Raja Rani,” “Their,” “Mersal,” and “Bigil.” “Jawan,” which will be released across India, promises to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and talent drawn from across Indian cinema.

It is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi also play important roles in the film. The film will be distributed in three languages: Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Shah Rukh was most recently seen in the action hit “Pathaan,” which grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office. He will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani’s “Dunki,” which is set to be released in December.