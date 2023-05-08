Aaditya Thackeray’s assistant tells Nitish Rane: Apologise or face defamation lawsuit

Aaditya Thackeray’s close friend and Shiv Sena (UBT) official Rahul Narain Kanal announced on Monday that he would file a complaint with the Bombay High Court against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for his defamatory remarks about Kanal.

Prior to this, Kanal served Rane with a defamation notice for allegedly making allegations on Twitter about income tax (I-T) searches at Kanal’s facilities in 2022.

In a statement released on Monday, Kanal stated, ‘I hereby call him to recall his utterances within 48 hours of the said press note. Failure to do so shall drive me to approach Hon’ble Bombay High Court and enforce reliefs therein.’ Kanal continued, ‘Rane has been relentlessly smearing, attacking, and linking me to unrelated issues and making unfounded accusations.’

‘I hereby state on record that, on an earlier occasion, I had admonished Mr Nitesh Rane through a legal notice to refrain from commenting on my character in media or otherwise however there is no scope of correction at his instance,’ read the press note.

Kanal’s attorney Soheb Shaikh sent Rane a notification on March 15, 2022, requesting that he remove the defamatory tweets right once and offer a 48-hour unconditional apology.

The notice stated that he would ask the courts to order Nitesh Rane to pay the Salian family monthly compensation as damages.

‘I have further requested my legal team to charge the defamation charges and thereby give a monthly consideration to the respected families from whom they have gained their personal and politicalâ€æ God is Great !!! Satyameva Jayate,’ Kanal tweeted.