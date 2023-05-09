Indulge in a Flavorful Weekend with Sunday’s Special Beef Mappas

Beef Mappas is a popular dish from the state of Kerala, India. It is a creamy and spicy beef curry made with coconut milk, spices, and vegetables. The combination of tender beef and flavorful spices makes it a perfect dish for special occasions or weekend dinners. Here’s a recipe for Beef Mappas that you can try at home.

Ingredients:

– 500g beef, cut into small pieces

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1 tsp ginger paste

– 1 tsp garlic paste

– 1 tsp turmeric powder

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1/2 tsp black pepper powder

– 1 tsp garam masala powder

– 2 cups thin coconut milk

– 1/2 cup thick coconut milk

– 2 tbsp oil

– Salt to taste

– Curry leaves

– 1 potato, cut into small pieces

– 1 carrot, cut into small pieces

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan and sauté onion, green chilies, ginger paste, and garlic paste until onion turns translucent.

2. Add beef pieces, salt, and all the spice powders (turmeric, coriander, red chili, black pepper, and garam masala). Mix well and cook for 5-7 minutes.

3. Add thin coconut milk, curry leaves, potato, and carrot. Mix well and bring it to boil.

4. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pan. Cook for 45-60 minutes or until the beef is tender.

5. Add thick coconut milk and cook for 5-7 minutes or until the curry thickens. Adjust salt if needed.

6. Garnish with curry leaves and serve hot with rice or roti. Enjoy the delicious and flavorful Beef Mappas.