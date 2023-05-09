Jude Anthany explains the reason for cutting Nivin Pauly’s cameo appearance from ‘2018’ movie.

Jude Anthany has been making headlines for his recent revelations about his latest movie ‘2018’, which is expected to break box office records this year. According to the director, Nivin Pauly was initially chosen for a mass cameo appearance in the film. However, the scene was eventually removed as it was not necessary for the movie’s narrative.

In an interview, Jude Anthany explained the reason for removing Nivin Pauly’s cameo appearance, saying, “While writing the script I had Nivin’s character in my mind, and I had also discussed it with him. And it really was a mass character. Since I felt the film didn’t require such a ‘mass character’ I removed him.”

Jude Anthany further elaborated on the scene that marked Nivin’s entry, saying that it involved a Rocket Bus, an important character in the film. There is a scene where Tovino’s character gets scared upon seeing the bus. Jude Anthany had designed a scene in which Tanvi’s character and a Christian priest were getting down from the bus during the floods. The residents of an old age home were trapped, and they could not be rescued with the help of a boat or helicopter. That’s when they hear the sound of a bus. It was the Rocket Bus with a silencer fitted on top, which marked Nivin’s entry.

Despite having to remove Nivin’s cameo, Jude Anthany stated that he had discussed the character with him and appreciated his enthusiasm towards the movie’s development. He added, “I really loved the scene but had to remove it when I felt it was not necessary for the film.”

Overall, it seems that Jude Anthany had a clear vision for the movie and made the necessary decisions to ensure that the film’s narrative was the top priority.