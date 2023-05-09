Sahitya Akademi Award winner passed away at 79

Samaresh Majumdar, an Akademi Award-winning Bengali literateur famed for portraying the turbulent Naxalaite period of the 1970s, died on Monday evening at a private hospital in Kolkata. Majumdar, 79, was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and had been in the hospital for more than a month.

Majumdar has suffered from COPD for over 12 years. He has been in our care for almost a month. His condition had recently deteriorated, and he was on a ventilator. He died around 5.45 p.m., an official said.

Majumdar is best known for his political trilogy ‘Uttaradhikar,’ ‘Kalbela,’ and ‘Kalpurush,’ but he has also written short fiction and travelogues. He received the ‘Sahitya Akademi Award’ for his novel ‘Kalbela,’ which is set against the backdrop of the Naxalite struggle. Majumdar’s detective character ‘Arjun’ is well-liked not just by children but also by adults. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences on Majumdar’s death, calling it an irreparable loss to the literary world.