Stock Market: Indian equity indices open higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices opened higher today. NSE Nifty surged 39.3 points or 0.22% to open at 18,303.7.BSE Sensex rose 125.9 points or 0.20% to open at 61,890.15. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty jumped 196.15 points or 0.45% to 43,480.15 and Nifty Financial Services rose 79.3 points or 0.41% to 19,383.25. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.7% versus 0.2% gain in the in BSE Sensex.

The top gainers in the market were were Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Coal India, Ultratech Cement, L&T, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank and Titan. The top losers in the market were UPL, HCL Tech, Infosys, HUL, Sun Pharma, Hindalco and Tech Mahindra.