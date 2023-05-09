DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Indian equity indices open higher

May 9, 2023, 12:54 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity indices opened higher today. NSE Nifty surged 39.3 points or 0.22% to open at 18,303.7.BSE Sensex rose 125.9 points or 0.20% to open at 61,890.15. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty jumped 196.15 points or 0.45% to 43,480.15 and Nifty Financial Services rose 79.3 points or 0.41% to 19,383.25.  The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.7% versus 0.2% gain in the in BSE Sensex.

Also Read: ‘We will fight’, The Kerala Story producer on film’s ban in West Bengal 

The top gainers in the market were  were Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Coal India, Ultratech Cement,  L&T, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank and Titan. The top  losers in the market were  UPL, HCL Tech, Infosys, HUL, Sun Pharma, Hindalco and Tech Mahindra.

 

 

 

Tags
shortlink
May 9, 2023, 12:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button