2 students died in 2018 in Bengal’s Darivit; Calcutta High Court ordered NIA investigation

On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to look into the deaths of two youngsters who perished in a September 2018 altercation between students and police in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur area. The court insisted that because there was a claim of an explosion, the inquiry had been turned over to the NIA.

In April 2022, the court indicated its displeasure with the CID probe into the Darivit school shooting. The NIA probe was requested, according to the court, because it was claimed that homemade bombs were utilised.

The incident happened when police officers and students from Islampur’s Darivit High School met face to face. Rajesh Sarkar and Tapas Barman were identified as the two fatalities. Sarkar died dead right there, but Barman was taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where he died away from his injuries.

The two students allegedly died under police gunfire, according to the families of the deceased. The police administration, however, refuted the accusation. The families of the victims went before the court and demanded that the CBI look into the tragedy.

Students at the Islampur school were protesting the hiring of two Urdu instructors. For other courses including English, Bengali, History, and Science, they tried to hire teachers.

In the past two weeks, the high court has directed the transfer of a second case to NIA. Following reports that homemade bombs were used in the recent communal skirmishes in Howrah Hooghly and Dalkhola during Ram Navami celebrations, the Calcutta High Court ordered the NIA to look into the matter on April 27.