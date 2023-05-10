As ‘The Kerala Story’ fame grows, NCP hosts special screening of Marathi movie ‘Maharashtra Shahir’

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad sponsored a special screening of the freshly released Marathi movie ‘Maharashtra Shahir’ at Prabhat Talkies in Thane amid the frenzy around the movie ‘The Kerala Story.’

Awhad also mentioned in his tweet that the Marathi movie will be shown for free on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 o’clock. The ‘Maharashtra Shahir’ film should be tax-exempt, he further argued, in order to reach the largest possible audience in the state.

Following ‘The Kerala Story’s’ popularity, BJP leaders are currently marketing the movie all throughout the state. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the minister for women’s and children’s development, coordinated free screenings of ‘The Kerala Story,’ which created a discussion about why Marathi movies are not made tax-free and are not presented for free.

Jitendra Awhad also claimed that ‘The Kerala Story’ is propaganda that promotes falsehoods and damages Kerala’s reputation. He asserted that it is false to say that 32,000 women are the focus of Love Jihad. Additionally, he has asked the Kerala High Court to take action suo moto against the film’s producers and filmmakers.

Furthermore, Jitendra Awhad’s remark, in which he asked that the producers of the movie ‘The Kerala Story’ be hanged in a Chowk, caused a stir.