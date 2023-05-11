Funeral of Dr. Vandana Das scheduled for 2 pm today with cremation

The hometown of Dr. Vandana Das paid its final respects to the young doctor, who was brutally murdered while on duty at the taluk hospital in Kottarakkara. A large crowd had gathered outside her house in Muttuchira, Kaduthuruthy to pay their respects when her body was brought home at 8 pm on Wednesday. Ministers VN Vasavan, Roshy Augustine, and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar were among those present to pay homage to the 25-year-old house surgeon.

On Wednesday, after the post-mortem, Dr. Vandana’s mortal remains were kept at the Medical College Hospital for the public to pay their respects. Later, her body was taken to her alma mater, Azeezia Medical College in Kollam, for her college mates and staff to pay their respects.

Dr. Vandana Das will be cremated on the premises of her house at 2 pm on Thursday. Traffic diversions will be in place between Kuruppanthara and Kaduthuruthy from 5 am to 12 noon on Thursday. Vehicles, other than container lorries, plying in the Ettummannur-Kottayam route from Ernakulam will be diverted at Central Junction, Kaduthuruthy, and will need to turn left onto Palakkara-Thottuva-Kanjiramattom-Kuruppanthara stretch. Container lorries will have to park at Thalayolaparambu.

Vehicles headed towards Ernakulam from Kottayam should take a left at Kuruppanthara and move along Mannarappara-Malliyoor Junction-Royal Marble Junction-Muttuchira. Container lorries headed in that direction should park at Ettumannur.