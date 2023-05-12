Case officer Sameer Wankhede of Aryan Khan investigation charged with corruption

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a corruption complaint against former NCB agent Sameer Wankhede, who was responsible for the two-year-old arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

Raids are being conducted at 29 sites, and three public employees, including Sameer Wankhede, are the targets of the case.

The CBI conducted a preliminary investigation based on a vigilance complaint before filing the corruption case against Wankhede, an Indian Revenue Service officer. It was discovered throughout the diligence investigation that Sameer Wankhede accumulated wealth through corruption.

Aryan Khan and other people were detained by a squad led by Wankhede in a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship at the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal in October 2021.

The case was initially filed with accusations of drug possession, use, and trafficking. Due to ‘lack of sufficient evidence,’ Aryan Khan, who had served 22 days in prison, was awarded a clean bill of health by NCB in May 2022.

A separate vigilance investigation was carried out as a result of claims of sleaziness made against the NCB squad and Wankhede. Later, Wankhede was moved to Chennai’s DG Taxpayer Service Directorate.