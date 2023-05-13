Healthy and Delicious Vegetable Upma Recipe

Upma is a popular South Indian breakfast dish that’s quick, easy to make, and packed with flavor. This recipe for vegetable upma is not only delicious, but it’s also healthy, loaded with nutritious veggies like carrots and peas. Plus, it’s made with semolina, which is a great source of protein and dietary fiber. With a handful of simple ingredients and a few easy steps, you can whip up this tasty and wholesome upma in no time. So, let’s get started!

Ingredients:

– 1 cup semolina (also known as suji or rava)

– 1 onion, chopped

– 1 green chili, chopped

– 1/2 inch ginger, grated

– 1 carrot, chopped

– 1/2 cup green peas

– 1 tablespoon oil

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– 2 cups water

– Coriander leaves, chopped for garnishing

– Lemon wedges, for serving

Instructions:

1. Dry roast the semolina in a pan over medium heat for about 5 minutes until it turns slightly golden brown. Keep it aside in a bowl.

2. Heat oil in a large pan and add the mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Once they start to splutter, add the chopped onion, green chili, and grated ginger. Sauté until the onion turns translucent.

3. Add the chopped carrot and green peas and cook for a few minutes until they soften.

4. Add 2 cups of water to the pan and bring it to a boil.

5. Add the roasted semolina to the boiling water and stir well. Make sure there are no lumps.

6. Add turmeric powder and salt to taste and mix well.

7. Reduce heat to low, cover the pan with a lid, and cook for 5-7 minutes until the semolina is cooked and the upma is thick and creamy.

8. Once cooked, garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with lemon wedges.

Enjoy your healthy and delicious upma!