TN BJP head criticises DMK in audio tapes controversy as PTR removed as finance minister

K Annamalai, the leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP, criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin over the removal of Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, asserting that the audio tapes were the only reason PTR was transferred out of the finance department.

Annamalai recently released two audio clips. In what was apparently a conversation with a third party, PTR allegedly made comments regarding the wealth of the DMK first family. PTR disputed these allegations, labelled the videos as ‘malicious and fabricated,’ and stated that they had been manipulated digitally.

‘PTR’s portfolio was changed only because of the audio tapes. This is not acceptable. Because he has not done any wrong,’ Annamalai said during a press conference.

‘The PTR tapes, let it come to court. Let the tape be heard by a judge and let it be subjected to forensic analysis. I am ready to submit the full tape to the court. The tape has a full one-hour conversation and it will be submitted in court,’ he added.

In addition, Annamalai asserted that he is holding off on releasing the third or fourth cassettes because he doesn’t want PTR to be used as a ‘scapegoat.’

The leader of the Tamil Nadu BJP further declared that ‘Part 2 of DMK Files’ will be published in July. He claimed there would be roughly 21 DMK leaders.