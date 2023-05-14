Three people killed in TN after drinking fake spirits

According to the police, three people in the area died after reportedly drinking fake alcohol on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday night close by at Marakanam, and the victims were reported to be between the ages of 45 and 55. According to authorities, two people who drank the illegal alcohol have been taken to a public hospital in the nearby city of Puducherry. One person has been detained in connection with the event, and a case has been opened. The ruling DMK was criticized by the opposition AIADMK and PMK for the event.

K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, said there was no space for illicit liquor during his party’s 10-year reign (2011-21), and blamed the ruling DMK’s inefficiency for the Marakkanam killings. Steps should at least be taken now against illicit spirits, he tweeted. In a tweet, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss demanded action against officials worried about the sale of booze and restated his party’s demand for the state to cease nationalisation of liquor sales and adopt prohibition. Meanwhile, Marakanam villagers mounted a roadblock on the East Coast Road over the matter. According to authorities, the protesters caused traffic delays on the main thoroughfare.