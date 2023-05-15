Number of active Covid cases in the country dropped to 14,493

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Monday, India has recorded 801 new coronavirus infections, while the number of current cases has decreased from 15,515 to 14,493.The death toll has risen to 5,31,778 with eight deaths, four of which were reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m.The Covid case totaled 4.49 crore (4,49,81,475).According to the government, active cases now account for 0.03 percent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.78 percent.

The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,35,204, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent.According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine as part of the statewide vaccination drive.