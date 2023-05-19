UAE announces new traffic rules during bad weather, emergencies

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE announced new traffic rules. The new rules are announced to boost safety, especially during emergencies related to rainy and unstable weather conditions.
The new fines are:
Gathering near valleys, flooded areas and dams during rainy weather: Dh1,000 fine and six black points
Entering flooded valleys, regardless of their level of danger: Dh2,000 fine, 23 black points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles
Obstructing the relevant authorities from regulating traffic; or ambulance and rescue vehicles during emergencies, disasters, crises and rains; and in flooded valleys: Dh1,000 fine, four black points, and 60-day confiscation of vehicles.
