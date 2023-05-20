Indiana Jones cast comes together for a photo-op at Cannes’ famous Carlton Beach to promote new film

Just hours before the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” at Cannes, the film’s cast gathered for a photo shoot on the famous Carlton Beach. What made this photo shoot special was that the cast posed in front of tuk-tuks, which are featured in the film. Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and director/co-writer James Mangold were all present for this photo opportunity.

Ford, who was honored with a Palme d’Or on Thursday night, opted for a casual look with a checked shirt and black pants, while Waller-Bridge looked sharp in a white pant-suit.

Following the screening, the film received an impressive 6-minute standing ovation, which deeply moved Ford. As he took the stage to receive his special award, a showreel of his work and popular films was shown to the audience. Grateful for the recognition, Ford addressed the crowd, stating, “They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. I’m very moved by this… I’m so grateful to be able to work with artists like Jim, Phoebe, and Mads, and I’m deeply moved by this honor.”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” is set to hit theaters on June 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The highly anticipated film marks the return of Harrison Ford as the legendary hero archaeologist in the final installment of the iconic franchise. It promises to be a thrilling, globe-trotting adventure. Joining Ford in the cast are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.