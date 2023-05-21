Archery World Cup Stage Two: India’s Ojas Deotale, Jyothi Surekha win gold

Shanghai: In archery, India’s compound mixed team duo of Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medal in the Archery World Cup Stage Two. The Indian pair defeated top-seeded Korean pair of Kim Jongho and Oh Yoohyun by ‘156-155’.

The Indian pair had won gold in the World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya last month. Jyothi has now made a strong start to the 2023 World Cup season with 3 gold medals including 1 in the individual section at Antalya leg.