Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurates peace and non-violence cell in all districts

On Sunday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated offices of the state’s peace and nonviolence cell in all districts. According to him, Rajasthan is the only state in the country where the Peace and Non-Violence cell has been established. Gehlot said peace and nonviolence are the foundations of our culture while inaugurating the cell from his official residence via video conference. Only peace and nonviolence can sustain mutual love, harmony, and fraternity in society. The goal of this agency was to instill a sense of peace and nonviolence in villages and hamlets, as well as in every inhabitant of the state.

He stated that the department organises training programmes based on Mahatma Gandhi’s life at the state, division, and district levels. According to Gehlot, thousands of youth in isolated areas are learning Mahatma Gandhi’s life values, as well as the importance of peace and nonviolence, through these training camps. He stated that progress is impossible in a climate of turmoil, violence, and anxiety. There are numerous examples of places around the world where violence has represented a threat to mankind as a whole.