No evidence linking Suresh Kumar to fellow officers; Rs 1 cr seized from village official.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has been unable to establish any connection between V Suresh Kumar, the village official caught accepting a bribe, and other officials in the same office.

During a search at Kumar’s rented accommodation in Mannarkkad town, the Kerala Police’s vigilance wing discovered cash and bank deposit documents amounting to over Rs 1 crore.

According to the agency, there is no evidence indicating that Kumar passed on the bribe to the village officer. Phone records revealed that Kumar did not transfer the money to anyone, not even his closest relatives. As a result, the vigilance department has requested his custody for further questioning.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the district collector suspended Kumar from his position as a field assistant at Palakkayam village. The suspension is effective from the date of his arrest and is based on the provisions outlined in the Kerala Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules 1960.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Malayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram, was apprehended by the VACB after an undercover operation. The 50-year-old was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 2,500 on Tuesday morning.

Following his arrest, a search of his rented room was conducted, resulting in the recovery of more than Rs 35 lakh in cash, documents indicating fixed deposits of approximately Rs 45 lakh in various banks, and Rs 25 lakh from his salary account. Additionally, 17 kg of coins were seized from the room. VACB officials suspect that the cash and coins were accumulated through illicit means, potentially involving bribes.