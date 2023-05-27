UAE announces new visa rules for expats, workers and foreigners

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) in the UAE has announced new visa rules for expats, workers and foreigners. The UAE authority warned that violating visa and ID rules will result in heavy fines.

Fines can reach up to Dhs20,000. A daily fine of Dhs20 will be imposed on violations of rules related to Emirates ID card services, residency, and foreign affairs services.

A fine of Dhs20 per day up to a maximum of Dhs1,000 could be imposed for delays in registering the ID card. Violations related to residency and foreign services could attract fines up to Dhs500. People meeting certain conditions will be exempted from fines.

List of Fines:

A daily fine of Dhs20 will be imposed for violations.

Not renewing the ID card within 30 days of expiration can lead to fines of up to Dhs20,000.

Delays in registering the ID card could lead to daily fines of Dhs20 up to Dhs1,000, while violations related to residency and foreign services could attract fines up to Dhs500.